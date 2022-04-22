Advertisement

Coroner responding to crash on Whitmire Highway in Union County

Apr. 22, 2022
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Coroner’s Office said they were called to the scene of a crash Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Whitmire Highway near Clairmont Road, according to troopers with Highway Patrol.

We’re told the crash is deadly but we do not know the exact details.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene. Stay tuned for more information.

