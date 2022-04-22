Advertisement

Deputies ask for help finding missing McDowell Co. man

Christopher Davis
Christopher Davis(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

Deputies said Christopher Lee Davis was last seen near Cochran Cove Road on Apr. 11.

He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 160 pounds with short black and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a brown Carhart jacket, jeans, a black t-shirt and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Offic.e

