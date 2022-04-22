Advertisement

DHEC confirms one horse exposed by rabid skunk in Greenville County

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said a skunk found in Greenville County has tested positive for rabies.

The skunk was found near Pardo Road and Hogback Mountain Road in Landrum and was sent to a lab for testing on Wednesday, April 20, according to DHEC. The skunk was confirmed to have rabies the following day.

We’re told one horse was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Control Act.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal,” said Terri McCollister, DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader in a news release. “It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind.”

If you believe that you, your family members, or pets have come in contact with skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Greenville office at 864-372-3273.

