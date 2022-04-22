Greenville County to end temporary housing for Spartanburg County animals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care announced plans to stop providing animals in Spartanburg County with temporary housing starting at the end of June.

The shelter began accepting and housing Spartanburg County animals as a temporary solution in 2011 but now says they are in need of more room for their own community and its pets as Greenville County’s population continues to grow.

“Over the past decade, Greenville County Animal Care has enjoyed a wonderful relationship with Spartanburg County’s Environmental Enforcement Department, however, it is time to bring the temporary housing of Spartanburg County’s animals to an end,” the shelter said.

The shelter said Animal Care staff will make the transition as smooth as possible before the temporary housing ends on June 30, 2022.

Spartanburg County released a statement about this change:

“We appreciate the great relationship we’ve fostered with our friends at Greenville County and Greenville County Animal Care. They have been a tremendous support for us over the years in assisting with the care and welfare of our County’s animals. While we are grateful for Greenville County and their assistance, both teams knew upfront that Spartanburg County would, at some point, transition into caring for our animals in the county. Over the past months, we have begun preliminary discussions with our community partners about this transition, as well as best shelter operations and practices, as we work to ensure permanent, safe, and appropriate housing for our animals. Over the coming weeks, we will be discussing a transition schedule with Greenville County that will provide continuity of care for our animal community.”

