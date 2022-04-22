Greenville ticket missed Powerball by 1 number; jackpot climbs to $400M
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner, the Powerball jackpot keeps climbing ahead of Saturday’s drawing.
A ticket holder in Greenville missed Monday’s jackpot by one number. For Saturday, the jackpot is now at $400 million.
You can buy tickets for the Powerball drawing up until 9:59 p.m. on Saturday. More than 14,000 tickets were sold in South Carolina for the last drawing.
Watch the Powerball drawing live on FOX Carolina, Saturday at 10:59 p.m.!
