Advertisement

Greenville ticket missed Powerball by 1 number; jackpot climbs to $400M

Powerball generic
Powerball generic(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner, the Powerball jackpot keeps climbing ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

A ticket holder in Greenville missed Monday’s jackpot by one number. For Saturday, the jackpot is now at $400 million.

You can buy tickets for the Powerball drawing up until 9:59 p.m. on Saturday. More than 14,000 tickets were sold in South Carolina for the last drawing.

Watch the Powerball drawing live on FOX Carolina, Saturday at 10:59 p.m.!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Megan and Briley Barnett were honored at Greer Middle College's baseball game.
Teaching assistant, 6-year-old daughter honored at baseball game after deadly crash
Mac Arnold's "Cornbread & Collard Greens" blues festival
Mac Arnold's "Cornbread & Collard Greens" blues festival
Reports of rabid skunks are on the rise in southeastern Arizona
DHEC confirms one horse exposed by rabid skunk in Greenville County
In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested