Man on the run after shooting girlfriend in head in Spartanburg County, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman is recovering after her boyfriend, who is on the run, shot her in the head on Thursday night, according to deputies.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a domestic shooting at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, in the parking lot of the Scotchman on Bryant Road.

Deputies say several people witnessed the shooting and called 911.

According to deputies, when they arrived they found a woman in a car who had been shot in the head and she told them her boyfriend David Solis, 40, is the person who shot her.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, according to deputies.

Deputies say a violent crime investigator signed warrants on Solis this morning for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle.

They have been trying to find Solis all day without success and it is believed he might be headed towards Virginia. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man and woman recently moved from Virginia.

Deputies say he is driving a newer silver Chevrolet Malibu that he purchase weeks ago, but he hasn’t registered it with the DMV yet; so there is no tag number and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact Inv. Ken Hammett at (864) 503-4569 or email him at khammett@spartanburgcounty.org.

