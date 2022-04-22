One dead in Greenville County crash, coroner says
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person has been pronounced dead following a crash Friday morning.
Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Sulphur Springs Road near Hiwassee Drive at 7:51 a.m.
The coroner’s office confirmed one person has sadly passed.
This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned for more.
