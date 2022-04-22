One dead in Greenville County crash, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person has been pronounced dead following a crash Friday morning.

Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Sulphur Springs Road near Hiwassee Drive at 7:51 a.m.

The coroner’s office confirmed one person has sadly passed.

This is all the information we have at this time.

