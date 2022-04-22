Advertisement

One dead in Greenville County crash, coroner says

Crash on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville Co.
Crash on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville Co.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person has been pronounced dead following a crash Friday morning.

Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Sulphur Springs Road near Hiwassee Drive at 7:51 a.m.

The coroner’s office confirmed one person has sadly passed.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned for more.

