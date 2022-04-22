Advertisement

Teaching assistant, 6-year-old daughter honored at baseball game after deadly crash

Megan and Briley Barnett were honored at Greer Middle College's baseball game.
Megan and Briley Barnett were honored at Greer Middle College's baseball game.(Viewer photo)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A beloved Spartanburg County teaching assistant and her 6-year-old daughter were honored at Thursday night’s Greer Middle College baseball after the two were killed in a tragic collision.

Megan Barnett and her daughter Briley were two of the victims in a triple fatal crash on Greenville Highway Tuesday afternoon.

Barnett was a teacher’s assistant at Wellford Academy and Briley was a first-grader at the same school.

Chris Barnett, the surviving husband of Megan and father of Briley, is an assistant coach for Greer Middle College. At Thursday night’s game, each player presented Chris with a rose and a moment of silence was held to honor Megan and Briley.

Their initials were also painted on the pitcher’s mound and a memorial was set up in the bleachers for them.

Initials for Megan and Briley Barnett painted on pitcher's mound.
Initials for Megan and Briley Barnett painted on pitcher's mound.(Viewer photo)

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Barnett family.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teacher’s assistant, 6-year-old daughter among 3 killed in Upstate crash

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mac Arnold's "Cornbread & Collard Greens" blues festival
Mac Arnold's "Cornbread & Collard Greens" blues festival
Reports of rabid skunks are on the rise in southeastern Arizona
DHEC confirms one horse exposed by rabid skunk in Greenville County
In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested
Powerball generic
Greenville ticket missed Powerball by 1 number; jackpot climbs to $400M