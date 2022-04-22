Teaching assistant, 6-year-old daughter honored at baseball game after deadly crash

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A beloved Spartanburg County teaching assistant and her 6-year-old daughter were honored at Thursday night’s Greer Middle College baseball after the two were killed in a tragic collision.

Megan Barnett and her daughter Briley were two of the victims in a triple fatal crash on Greenville Highway Tuesday afternoon.

Barnett was a teacher’s assistant at Wellford Academy and Briley was a first-grader at the same school.

Chris Barnett, the surviving husband of Megan and father of Briley, is an assistant coach for Greer Middle College. At Thursday night’s game, each player presented Chris with a rose and a moment of silence was held to honor Megan and Briley.

Their initials were also painted on the pitcher’s mound and a memorial was set up in the bleachers for them.

Initials for Megan and Briley Barnett painted on pitcher's mound. (Viewer photo)

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Barnett family.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teacher’s assistant, 6-year-old daughter among 3 killed in Upstate crash

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.