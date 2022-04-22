Tri-County expands automotive lab as more students enroll

PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Learning can be a fun thing, especially if it’s something you’re genuinely interested in.

That’s exactly the case for some students in the automotive program at Tri-County Technical College.

We’ve learned the automotive lab has been expanded to accommodate the growing program as more students enroll.

”Our numbers are trending back up again and looking stronger than they have in the past,” said Bill Leverette, the Automotive Program Director at TCTC. “I get phone calls all the time asking if I have one or two guys. We can’t run enough students here to supply the industry right now.”

At the moment, there are 25 students enrolled in the program. However, that number is expected to double or triple.

A first-year student of the program, Colin Finster often uses his personal jeep for experience in the classroom.

His passion for cars date back to childhood while attending automotive shows.

We asked him what was the toughest part about the class.

“Mainly computers, on how complex they are in the cars but they’re also simple at the same time. Wiring; of course figuring that out, where all the wiring goes in the engine bay and throughout the cars,” said Finster.

Automotive techs are said to be part electrician, part computer tech, and part plumber because of hydraulics. Backyard mechanics are aging out because of advancements.

As this industry grows, more qualified candidates will be needed, especially with technology always evolving.

”I’ve talked to service managers and they’re very worried about what’s coming because they don’t have the trains technicians they need for it,” said Leverette.

Students who decided to enter this program can choose the degree or certificate option.

Tools are needed for the classes, but the school provides them at no upfront cost.

