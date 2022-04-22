Two dozen thieves caught in act during special larceny operation, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department said 27 offenders were arrested during a special operation in East Asheville targeting larceny and habitual offenders.
27 people were arrested and charged on April 14 with various accounts of larceny, shoplifting, and other crimes at various businesses, according to police. There were 47 total charges, 15 of which were felonies, as well as 31 warrants served, 11 of which were felonies. Additionally, 2.29 grams of meth was seized and one gun was recovered.
“We conducted the operation because of rising larceny cases and complaints from residents,” said Capt. Joe Silberman, Criminal Investigations Division Commander in a news release. “This was a dedicated effort by the detectives and officers who staffed the operation, all of whom volunteered to work over their normal shifts or on their day off. We were also able to work directly with businesses and members of the community to achieve a great overall result.”
Police said the following suspects were arrested:
- Amanda Miller - 2nd Degree Trespassing
- Britt Jacobs - Misdemeanor larceny and felony larceny
- Jennifer Jaynes - Shoplifting and OFA-Shoplifting
- Rachel Todd - Larceny by Employee
- Katie Kilpatrick -
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Dylan West - Misdemeanor Larceny
- Keith Lunsford - Shoplifting
- Angelica Ficca -
- 2nd Degree Trespassing
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- OFA-Possession of Dangerous Drugs
- OFA-Possession of Methamphetamine
- OFA-Simple Possession of Schedule IV
- OFA-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- OFA-DWLR
- OFA-Open Container
- Andrea Sprouse - Shoplifting
- Dylan Boyd - Shoplifting and 2nd Degree Trespassing
- Edward Solesby - Shoplifting
- Lucas Hendley - Shoplifting
- Jonathan Boyd - 2nd Degree Trespassing
- Ion Teglenenco -
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Resist, Delay, Obstruct
- OFA-Misdemeanor Larceny
- OFA-Possession of Stolen Property
- OFA-Possession of MB under 21
- Paul Sanders - Shoplifting and OFA- Shoplifting
- Marcus Sexton - Misdemeanor Larceny
- Amber Hancock -
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Resist, Delay, Obstruct
- OFA- Felony Possession of Schedule I
- OFA-Shoplifting
- Noah Erwin - Misdemeanor Larceny and 2nd Degree Trespassing
- Joevany Santivanez-Vega -
- Larceny Remove/Destruction/Deactivate Anti-Theft Device
- Larceny Remove/D/D Anti-Theft Device
- OFA- Larceny Remove/D/D Anti-Theft Device
- OFA- Larceny Remove/D/D Anti-Theft Device
- Marc Laster -
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Felony Possession of Schedule II
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Jeremy Jordan - Misdemeanor Larceny and Resist, Delay, Obstruct
- Mandolyn Stevens - Obtain Property by False Pretense
- Heaven Amani Johnson -
- Misdemeanor Larceny (warrant open at this time)
- Resist, Delay, Obstruct (warrant open at this time)
- OFA- Felony Hit & Run (warrant open at this time)
- Naomi Johnson - Misdemeanor Larceny (warrant open at this time)
- Asim Sutton - Misdemeanor Larceny (warrant open at this time)
- Kaia Fryling -
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Resist, Delay, Obstruct
- OFA- Financial Card Theft
- OFA-Larceny of MV
- OFA-Financial Card Fraud
- OFA-Possession of Stolen Vehicle
- Correy Dolan -
- Larceny from Merchant through Emergency Door (F)
- Identity Theft
- Injury to Personal Property
- Breaking and Entering (M)
- Resist, Delay, Obstruct
- OFA-Breaking and Entering (F)
- OFA-Larceny after B&E
- OFA-Obtain Property by False Pretense
- OFA-Possession of Marijuana Para
- OFA-Possession of Drug Para
- OFA-Resist, Delay, Obstruct
- OFA-DWLR
- OFA-DWLR
- OFA-Fictitious Tag
- OFA-Failure to Report Accident
- OFA-Reckless Driving
- OFA-Possession of Open Container in MV
