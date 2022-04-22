Two dozen thieves caught in act during special larceny operation, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department said 27 offenders were arrested during a special operation in East Asheville targeting larceny and habitual offenders.

27 people were arrested and charged on April 14 with various accounts of larceny, shoplifting, and other crimes at various businesses, according to police. There were 47 total charges, 15 of which were felonies, as well as 31 warrants served, 11 of which were felonies. Additionally, 2.29 grams of meth was seized and one gun was recovered.

“We conducted the operation because of rising larceny cases and complaints from residents,” said Capt. Joe Silberman, Criminal Investigations Division Commander in a news release. “This was a dedicated effort by the detectives and officers who staffed the operation, all of whom volunteered to work over their normal shifts or on their day off. We were also able to work directly with businesses and members of the community to achieve a great overall result.”

Police said the following suspects were arrested:

Amanda Miller - 2nd Degree Trespassing

Britt Jacobs - Misdemeanor larceny and felony larceny

Jennifer Jaynes - Shoplifting and OFA-Shoplifting

Rachel Todd - Larceny by Employee

Katie Kilpatrick - Misdemeanor Larceny Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dylan West - Misdemeanor Larceny

Keith Lunsford - Shoplifting

Angelica Ficca - 2nd Degree Trespassing Possession of Methamphetamine Misdemeanor Larceny OFA-Possession of Dangerous Drugs OFA-Possession of Methamphetamine OFA-Simple Possession of Schedule IV OFA-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia OFA-DWLR OFA-Open Container

Andrea Sprouse - Shoplifting

Dylan Boyd - Shoplifting and 2nd Degree Trespassing

Edward Solesby - Shoplifting

Lucas Hendley - Shoplifting

Jonathan Boyd - 2nd Degree Trespassing

Ion Teglenenco - Misdemeanor Larceny Resist, Delay, Obstruct OFA-Misdemeanor Larceny OFA-Possession of Stolen Property OFA-Possession of MB under 21

Paul Sanders - Shoplifting and OFA- Shoplifting

Marcus Sexton - Misdemeanor Larceny

Amber Hancock - Misdemeanor Larceny Resist, Delay, Obstruct OFA- Felony Possession of Schedule I OFA-Shoplifting

Noah Erwin - Misdemeanor Larceny and 2nd Degree Trespassing

Joevany Santivanez-Vega - Larceny Remove/Destruction/Deactivate Anti-Theft Device Larceny Remove/D/D Anti-Theft Device OFA- Larceny Remove/D/D Anti-Theft Device OFA- Larceny Remove/D/D Anti-Theft Device

Marc Laster - Misdemeanor Larceny Felony Possession of Schedule II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jeremy Jordan - Misdemeanor Larceny and Resist, Delay, Obstruct

Mandolyn Stevens - Obtain Property by False Pretense

Heaven Amani Johnson - Misdemeanor Larceny (warrant open at this time) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (warrant open at this time) OFA- Felony Hit & Run (warrant open at this time)

Naomi Johnson - Misdemeanor Larceny (warrant open at this time)

Asim Sutton - Misdemeanor Larceny (warrant open at this time)

Kaia Fryling - Misdemeanor Larceny Resist, Delay, Obstruct OFA- Financial Card Theft OFA-Larceny of MV OFA-Financial Card Fraud OFA-Possession of Stolen Vehicle

Correy Dolan - Larceny from Merchant through Emergency Door (F) Identity Theft Injury to Personal Property Breaking and Entering (M) Resist, Delay, Obstruct OFA-Breaking and Entering (F) OFA-Larceny after B&E OFA-Obtain Property by False Pretense OFA-Possession of Marijuana Para OFA-Possession of Drug Para OFA-Resist, Delay, Obstruct OFA-DWLR OFA-DWLR OFA-Fictitious Tag OFA-Failure to Report Accident OFA-Reckless Driving OFA-Possession of Open Container in MV



