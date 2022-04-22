Work to begin Monday on bridge with holes over Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said work is set to begin Monday on a bridge over Lake Hartwell that has some in the Upstate concerned.

Brad Kennedy captured video under the bridge on Apr. 13, showing holes and exposed metal. Kennedy said he reported the issue to SCDOT immediately after recording the video.

Kennedy said boaters are also concerned about concrete falling down into the water.

SCDOT spokesperson Pete Poore said despite the appearance, the bridge is structurally sound.

According to Poore, a large plate has been placed to temporarily cover the potholes until they can be repaired. A contractor is set to begin work on that area of the bridge Monday, Poore said.

