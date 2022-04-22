Advertisement

Work to begin Monday on bridge with holes over Lake Hartwell

Brad Kennedy captured video of damage to the SC-24 bridge over Lake Hartwell. Despite the appearance, SCDOT says the bridge is structurally sound.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said work is set to begin Monday on a bridge over Lake Hartwell that has some in the Upstate concerned.

Brad Kennedy captured video under the bridge on Apr. 13, showing holes and exposed metal. Kennedy said he reported the issue to SCDOT immediately after recording the video.

Kennedy said boaters are also concerned about concrete falling down into the water.

SCDOT spokesperson Pete Poore said despite the appearance, the bridge is structurally sound.

According to Poore, a large plate has been placed to temporarily cover the potholes until they can be repaired. A contractor is set to begin work on that area of the bridge Monday, Poore said.

