1 dead, 3 injured, including 5-year-old child after a crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 7:34 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, on Hwy. 176 near John Dodd Road.

Troopers say a motorcycle was traveling west on Hwy. 176 when a Chevrolet Silverado, traveling east, attempted to turn on to John Dodd Road and was hit by the motorcycle.

Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

The driver and the two passengers, a woman and 5-year-old girl, of the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital for their injuries, troopers say.

