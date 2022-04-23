Advertisement

1 dead, 3 injured, including 5-year-old child after a crash in Spartanburg County

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 7:34 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, on Hwy. 176 near John Dodd Road.

Troopers say a motorcycle was traveling west on Hwy. 176 when a Chevrolet Silverado, traveling east, attempted to turn on to John Dodd Road and was hit by the motorcycle.

Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

The driver and the two passengers, a woman and 5-year-old girl, of the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital for their injuries, troopers say.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clemson police offering defense class
Dealing with sexual assault
Clemson police offering defense class
Sexual assault cases on the rise
A police officer secures the area after a shooting Friday in northwest Washington, DC.
Suspect in DC shooting that wounded 4 is dead, police say
Deadly crash in Greenville County
Victim dies in crash in Greenville County