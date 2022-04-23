Advertisement

Crash involving 7 cars as pony gallops down I-85, according to troopers

Crash involving 7 cars on I-85 as pony gallops down the highway on April 23.
Crash involving 7 cars on I-85 as pony gallops down the highway on April 23.(Viewer Submission)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash involving seven cars happened as a pony was seen galloping down I-85 in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 11:55 a.m. near the 82 and 83-mile marker on the southbound side with one person receiving minor injuries as a result.

Troopers say the pony was seen running down the highway on the northbound side.

Spartanburg County Animal Control was also called to the scene to retrieve the pony, according to troopers.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pony on the loose on I-85.
Pony loose on I-85 in Spartanburg County
File Graphic (KWTX)
Dispatch: 2 injured after plane crash at Union County airport
Fire generic WHNS
Crews working to contain forest fire in NC community
Shooting generic
1 injured after shooting in Greenwood, according to police