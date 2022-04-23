Crash involving 7 cars as pony gallops down I-85, according to troopers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash involving seven cars happened as a pony was seen galloping down I-85 in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 11:55 a.m. near the 82 and 83-mile marker on the southbound side with one person receiving minor injuries as a result.

Troopers say the pony was seen running down the highway on the northbound side.

Spartanburg County Animal Control was also called to the scene to retrieve the pony, according to troopers.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.