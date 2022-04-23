Advertisement

1 injured after shooting in Greenwood, according to police

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

According to police, the shooting happened early this morning at the corner of Olin Street and Main Street.

Police say detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

