American Indian Tribes host Pow Wow event in the Upstate

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eastern Cherokee, Southern Iroquois and United Tribes of South Carolina (ECSIUT) hosted their first Pow Wow event on Saturday at the Hagood Mill.

Organizers described a Pow Wow as a celebration of American Indian culture where people from indigenous nations gather to dance, sing and honor their ancestors’ traditions.

The goal was to bring together members of the tribe and community to learn and have fun. Local vendors were also there selling a variety of items.

Check out these pictures from the event.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.