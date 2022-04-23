Annual Reedy River Run held in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Track Club hosted the Unity Community Bank Reedy River Run in downtown Greenville on Saturday morning.

Saturday’s event marked the 44th time that the race has taken place. According to organizers, the 10k is one of the oldest races in the south.

Both races began and ended on Main Street. Participants went through parts of downtown, Cleveland Park and Falls Park during their run.

You can learn more about the race and view the results by visiting United Community Bank 44th Reedy River Run.

Also, check out these pictures taken during the event!

