Crews working to contain forest fire in NC community

OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are working to contain a forest fire in the Crooked Creek Community, according to McDowell County Emergency Management.

According to officials, the fire started on Cozy Cove Drive in the afternoon.

Officials say no structures are threatened at this time and they are ensuring that homes in the area are protected.

The public is asked to avoid the area to ensure that crews can travel safely to contain the fire.

