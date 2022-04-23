Advertisement

Crews working to contain forest fire in NC community

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are working to contain a forest fire in the Crooked Creek Community, according to McDowell County Emergency Management.

According to officials, the fire started on Cozy Cove Drive in the afternoon.

Officials say no structures are threatened at this time and they are ensuring that homes in the area are protected.

The public is asked to avoid the area to ensure that crews can travel safely to contain the fire.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting generic
1 injured after shooting in Greenwood, according to police
Eastern Cherokee, Southern Iroquois and United Tribes of South Carolina hosts their first Pow...
American Indian Tribes host Pow Wow event in the Upstate
Eastern Cherokee, Southern Iroquois and United Tribes of South Carolina hosts their first Pow...
Pow Wow event in Pickens County
Traniya Dublin
Deputies searching Upstate teenager who ran away from home