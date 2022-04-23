Dealing with sexual assault

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and it’s an important time to remind anyone dealing with such trauma about resources available to help them.

This issue is something that affects both women and men, and sometimes is unreported.

“Victims are not at fault, victims don’t do anything wrong,” said Jorge Campos, Clemson police chief.

His department has been offering Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D) class for more than two years. Right now they are in the processing of planning for another course.

The Julie Valentine Center assists victims in Greenville and Pickens Counties. The organization has seen an increase in the number of people they’ve helped.

“This same time period last year we’ve seen 20 more victims in the emergency room than we did last year,” said Shauna Galloway-Williams, CEO for the center.

If you need help or knows someone who does, please call 864-467-3633 or visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.