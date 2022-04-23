Deputies, NC trooper awarded for taking immediate action, quick thinking

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County deputies and a North Carolina State Trooper were recognized at the Haywood County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday night.

The officers received the Life Saving Awards on Monday, April 18, for quick thinking and taking immediate action while on duty.

Sgt. Cody Greene was honored for his quick thinking while responding to a 911 call detailing a potential suicide attempt on a bridge overlooking I-40. Sgt. Green quickly stopped ongoing traffic and coaxed the individual to safety.

Sgt. Matt Trantham and Deputy Josh Watts were honored for their heroic efforts while responding to Waynesville Police Officer Heath Pressley, who was involved in a life-threatening traffic accident on I-40.

Trooper Trevor Sawyer and Deputy Jason West coordinated efforts to stop traffic and simultaneously pull an individual to safety during a suicide attempt. They also ensured the person had access to proper mental health resources.

The Sheriff’s Office released this statement about the men honored:

“Trooper Sawyer, Sergeant Trantham, Sergeant Greene, Deputy Watts, and Deputy West are not only an asset to Haywood County on a daily basis, but their selfless acts epitomize and define true public safety and community service.”

