Deputies searching Upstate teenager who ran away from home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Traniya Sania Dublin, a 17-year-old who ran away from home on April 22.

Deputies said Dublin was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. near a location on Paris Mountain Avenue. According to deputies, she left the area on foot but was likely picked up by someone. They added that she often uses Uber.

Dublin was last seen wearing blue jeans with a blue short sleeve shirt and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Dublin is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

More news: Earthquake reported near Greenville County on Friday night

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.