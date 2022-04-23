Advertisement

Earthquake reported near Greenville County on Friday night

(WCAX)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed that an earthquake was reported in Upstate South Carolina on Friday night.

According to the report, the earthquake happened around 9.8 miles northeast of Greenville at 10:02 p.m. It had a magnitude of 2.2 and a depth of 5 kilometers.

