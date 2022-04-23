Earthquake reported near Greenville County on Friday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed that an earthquake was reported in Upstate South Carolina on Friday night.

According to the report, the earthquake happened around 9.8 miles northeast of Greenville at 10:02 p.m. It had a magnitude of 2.2 and a depth of 5 kilometers.

USGS reports a 2.17 magnitude #earthquake centered near Taylors, South Carolina, last night. The earthquake occurred at 10:02 p.m. (4-22-22). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/zw3GwDAzkT pic.twitter.com/vy7MN6nlLw — SCEMD (@SCEMD) April 23, 2022

