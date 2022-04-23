Advertisement

Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Friday evening

Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake seismograph(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed that an earthquake was reported in South Carolina on Friday.

According to the report, the earthquake happened around 3.5 miles southwest of Ladson at 5:33 p.m. It had a magnitude of 1.1 and a depth of 3 kilometers.

