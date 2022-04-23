Local organizations looking for compassionate solutions to homelessness in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Paulette Dunn says her outfit at United Housing Connections in Greenville has been busy lately--helping homeless and low income families get back on their feet.

“We offer them what they need, and try to meet them where they are,” she told FOX Carolina.

She says every day, their outreach teams are going all over the county to talk with people about these issues and connect them with services.

“Not everybody does well in a shelter,” Dunn explained. “A lot of people who are in these situations have mental illness, so how do we help them as well?”

Their efforts come at a time in Greenville COunty where the amount of homeless people in growing for a variety of reasons.

There are also reports of tent communities in certain pockets, which she says they visit often, adding that setups like these are indicative of a larger problem when it comes to affordable living.

“The crisis is we don’t have enough,” Dunn said. “We need transitional housing as another option as well.”

Transitional housing is something she says they’re working with the county to get. In lieu of a shelter, these places are temporary living spaces where people can get help on site.

“They might not be willing to go today to connect to services, but maybe we connect them to detox; maybe that’s their first step,” said Dunn.

She says they’re just beginning to scratch the surface on constructive solutions that don’t just pick up the problem and move it somewhere else. She says kicking the can down the road is not an option here, and that their fixes may take longer in the short-term, but will be more beneficial and efficient in the long run.

“It’s one thing to break up their homes, but if they don’t have places to go--these are difficult solutions to find answers to,” she said.

