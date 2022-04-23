Man arrested accused of shooting woman in Yancey County, according to deputies

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested he shot a woman at a house, according to the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, they responded to a house in the west end of the county on Thursday, April 22 after receiving a call that a woman was shot. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Deputies say once they arrived, they found J.D. Bryant at the house where he was arrested without incident.

Bryant was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury and remains in the Yancey County Jail under no bond, deputies say.

