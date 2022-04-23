Advertisement

Man arrested accused of shooting woman in Yancey County, according to deputies

Johnny Dee Bryant
Johnny Dee Bryant(Yancey County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested he shot a woman at a house, according to the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, they responded to a house in the west end of the county on Thursday, April 22 after receiving a call that a woman was shot. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Deputies say once they arrived, they found J.D. Bryant at the house where he was arrested without incident.

Bryant was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury and remains in the Yancey County Jail under no bond, deputies say.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clemson police offering defense class
Sexual assault cases on the rise
A police officer secures the area after a shooting Friday in northwest Washington, DC.
Suspect in DC shooting that wounded 4 is dead, police say
Deadly crash in Greenville County
Victim dies in crash in Greenville County
A bear is spotted in Downtown Asheville.
Bear spotted in Downtown Asheville
Man wanted for shooting in Spartanburg County.
Man wanted after shooting in Spartanburg County