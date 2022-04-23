Advertisement

Rapper Nelly is joining Darius Rucker at UofSC’s concert

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - UofSC alum and Hootie and the Blowfish band member Darius Rucker announced that Nelly will join him at the concert on Sunday, April 24 to celebrate the women’s basketball team’s championship.

