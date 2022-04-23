Rapper Nelly is joining Darius Rucker at UofSC’s concert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - UofSC alum and Hootie and the Blowfish band member Darius Rucker announced that Nelly will join him at the concert on Sunday, April 24 to celebrate the women’s basketball team’s championship.

Hey @GamecockWBB didn’t want to come alone Sunday so is it okay if I bring my man @Nelly_Mo?!?!?! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.