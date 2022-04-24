Foundation holds first-ever lip sync battle fundraiser

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Charles Lea Center Foundation hosted the first-ever lip sync battle fundraiser on Saturday.

The event highlighted some of the most innovative companies and friend groups, community leaders and well-known names. The winners of the battle were Femme Fatales, Anne Flynn and Pamela Heath.

The event raised a total of $386,000 which will be used to fund the center’s nature preserve at Lake Blalock which is a new project providing outdoor access for people with disability.

