Foundation holds first-ever lip sync battle fundraiser

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Charles Lea Center Foundation hosted the first-ever lip sync battle fundraiser on Saturday.

The event highlighted some of the most innovative companies and friend groups, community leaders and well-known names. The winners of the battle were Femme Fatales, Anne Flynn and Pamela Heath.

The event raised a total of $386,000 which will be used to fund the center’s nature preserve at Lake Blalock which is a new project providing outdoor access for people with disability.

