NC organization hosts annual ‘Running of the Goats’

Runners participate in the "Running of the Goats"(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Friends of the WNC Nature Center hosted the second-annual “Running of the Goats” 5k on Sunday morning.

After selling out the event last year, organizers and participants returned for another race.

The 3.1-mile course began and ended at the WNC Nature Center. According to organizers, runners could goats, bears, birds, and otters during the first portion of the race!

Participants were given the option to participate in a non-competitive walk in the Nature Center. This walk winded its way along a .75-mile path where people could see animals at a more leisurely pace.

To learn more about the “Running of the Goats” and the WNC Nature Center, you can visit their website at Running of the Goats 5k and Nature Walk.

You can also check out these pictures from the event!

