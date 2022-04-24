NC Wildlife Resources Commission remove lid from bear in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission staff member successfully removed a lid from a female bear this morning in Asheville.

According to the commission, they received a report from its NC Wildlife Helpline on Thursday evening about a distressed bear. After evaluating the welfare of the bear and the location of the situation, staff members set up a trap and captured the bear on Friday.

After two days, a Wildlife Commission biologist saw the bear calm and near unoccupied houses, with no people or other animals around.

They said the staff determined, although not without risk, it was the best opportunity available to safely anesthetize the bear and remove the lid. It then took them less than two minutes to remove the lid from the bear and confirm no other signs of injury and wake the bear up.

After the bear fully recovered, the staff left the scene once the bear was reunited with its cubs.

The Commission also released this statement thanking everyone for helping:

“Thank you to everyone who showed care and compassion for this bear and allowed us time and space to safely remove the lid from her head without posing a risk to the bear, her cubs or the public.”

