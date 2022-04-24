Upstate driver dies after crashing off the side of the road

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died on Sunday morning following a crash along Nazareth Church Road.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:00 a.m. on April 24, 2022.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling on Nazareth Church Road when they crossed the center line, sideswiped another vehicle, went off the right side of the road and hit a tree. Sadly, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim. We will update this story as we learn more.

