Upstate Heart Walk returns to downtown Greenville after two-year hiatus
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After taking a two-year hiatus, the Upstate Heartwalk is finally back in downtown Greenville.
The walk is part of a huge fundraiser by the American Heart Association to raise awareness about heart disease.
Check-in began at 1:00 p.m. and the walk kicked off at 2:00 p.m.
For more information on the event and the fundraiser, you can visit 2022 Upstate Heart Walk.
Also, check out these pictures from the event!
