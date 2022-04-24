Advertisement

WWII Veteran honored at Village Center Assisted Living at Rolling Green

By Alvieann Chandler
Apr. 23, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A WWII veteran was honored at the Village Center Assisted Living at Rolling Green for his heroic achievements during the war.

Private First Class Neill Perrin was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with “V” for Valor for his heroic achievement in connection with military operations against the enemy of the United States in Germany on March 13, 1945.

Fox Carolina is told when his company was pinned down by intense machine-gun fire, he dashed across 100 yards of exposed terrain to a flanking position.

His daughter Susan Perrin Watson was happy with the outcome of the ceremony.

“It’s been wonderful. They came to me and expressed the desire to carry this out and I you know I had no idea what to expect, but this is over and beyond what we could have expected and we’re very proud of our dad and I’m glad he’s being honored in this way,” said Watson.

