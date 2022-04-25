Back the Blue NC donate check, memorial plaques to family of fallen NC State Trooper

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Back the Blue NC, Inc. donated $92,000 and memorial plaques to the family of fallen North Carolina State Trooper John Horton.

The organization presented the check and plaques to the family on Sunday, April 24, at the State Highway Patrol Forest City Substation.

Trooper Horton was killed by a car while conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road in Mooresboro at about 9 p.m. on January 3.

“We talk a lot about their dad every day. He was very present in their lives and he’s a bright spot that every day we miss but it’s it’s neat to see all the memories that our kids have and we talk about everything that we remember about,” said Horton’s wife Ashley Horton. “My three-year-old especially likes to tell stories about her daddy and ask about her daddy and we assure them that he’s in heaven and we’ll see him again one day.”

On that day, Trooper Horton detained the driver of a motorcycle and was standing on the shoulder of the roadway. He was hit by a state trooper vehicle coming to help him that was driven by his brother Nick Horton.

“The only thing that I can find peace and comfort in is Christ Jesus um knowing where John is knowing I’ll get to see him again one day that’s the only peace and comfort I can find in it,” said Nick.

Horton served with the North Carolina Highway Patrol for 15 years.

