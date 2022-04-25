Business owner trying to track down couple in waterfall engagement photo

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of an Asheville business is trying to track down a couple caught on camera getting engaged under a waterfall in western North Carolina in March.

Micah Paldino snapped the picture at High Falls in Dupont Forest on March 19 and is trying to find the couple to give them the photo.

Paldino owns Asheville Threads and is also offering the couple a gift certificate to his store.

If you know the couple in this picture, contact Asheville Threads.

