Crews searching for missing boater on Lake Murray

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Crews are searching for a missing boater who was reported to have fallen overboard into Lake Murray on Monday.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says they are working alongside county rescue squads, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Dept., DNR, EMS and SLED Aviation in order to find an adult male who was reported to have fallen out of a boat at around 11:15 a.m. near Buffalo Creek near the Grant-Williams Estate.

Information is limited at this time. This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

