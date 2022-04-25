Advertisement

Crews searching for missing boater on Lake Murray

Crews searching for missing boater on Lake Murray (Cindy Swartz)
Crews searching for missing boater on Lake Murray (Cindy Swartz)(Cindy Swartz)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Crews are searching for a missing boater who was reported to have fallen overboard into Lake Murray on Monday.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says they are working alongside county rescue squads, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Dept., DNR, EMS and SLED Aviation in order to find an adult male who was reported to have fallen out of a boat at around 11:15 a.m. near Buffalo Creek near the Grant-Williams Estate.

Information is limited at this time. This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Latest News

Stephen Jennings
Upstate music teacher killed in crash
File Graphic (KWTX)
Yancey County Schools say no intruder found after investigation
Mystery couple gets engaged at High Falls.
Business owner trying to track down couple in waterfall engagement photo
Shooting generic
Two teens wanted, man in custody after Greenwood shooting
File photo of police tape.
Greenville County hit-and-run leaves cyclist with ‘major injuries’