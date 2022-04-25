Deputies investigating after man dies from gunshot wound in Easley home

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Easley Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a home on Riley Road just before 7 a.m. for reports of a shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, a man was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was found inside the home and later died from his injuries.

We’re told the investigation is still ongoing and there seems to be no threat to the public at this time.

