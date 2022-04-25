Advertisement

Deputies investigating after man dies from gunshot wound in Easley home

Shooting at home along Riley Road
Shooting at home along Riley Road
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Easley Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a home on Riley Road just before 7 a.m. for reports of a shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, a man was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was found inside the home and later died from his injuries.

We’re told the investigation is still ongoing and there seems to be no threat to the public at this time.

