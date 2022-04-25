Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing 8-year-old last seen near wooded area in McDowell County

Toby Lucky, 8
Toby Lucky, 8(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 8-year-old last seen near a wooded area on Sunday.

According to deputies, Tobias “Toby” Lucky, 8, was last seen on Sydney Falls Trail in the Crooke Creek area at around 7 p.m.

Deputies say Toby is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 75 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing green sweat pants and a grey shirt, deputies say.

If anyone has information on his location, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-4000.

