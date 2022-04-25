Family of Upstate woman mauled by dogs says ‘she is in good spirits’

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of the woman who lost both her arms following a dog attack in March gave an update on her condition and the challenges she still faces.

Kyleen Waltman has been in the hospital since she was viciously attacked by dogs on March 21, 2022. Her family gave the following update on the GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Waltman’s treatment and recovery.

“I know it has been awhile for an update, but kyleen is very antsy she wants to leave and wants to drink her dr. Pepper and get out of bed. She is awake and alert she is very hard headed, lol.. She is in good spirits. Now at times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says “I am”, and Kyleen will say “OK”.. It’s sad to see her like this. Tomorrow she goes back to surgery for her leg and another graft on her right shoulder. The left shoulder still isn’t healing and they don’t have enough skin to do another graft. They’re hoping they can put a balloon in her right flank where there isn’t any bite marks so they can stretch the skin to do the graft on her leg if it’s doing good once it’s cleaned and her left shoulder. I will update tomorrow once she’s out of surgery.”

To keep up with Waltman’s recovery or donate to her family, you can visit the GoFundMe page that they set up.

