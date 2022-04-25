First woman, African American to be sworn in as city judge in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Council has just appointed the first female and first African American municipal judge in the City’s history.

Carolyn E. Galloway will be sworn in for the position of Associate judge at the City Council meeting on April 25 at 6 p.m.

We’re told Galloway, a native of Pendleton, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Benedict College with a Bachelors Degree in Political Science in May of 1979 and graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in Columbia, South Carolina, with a Juris Doctor Degree, in May of 1982. Galloway has practiced law in Anderson since 1983.

“Forge your own path in life and see it through to the end. Trailblazing is not easy, but it creates opportunities for future travelers to see the world from a fresh, new perspective,” said Galloway in a news release.

“[Galloway] has a solid reputation in the legal community...,” city officials said. “...as a passionate advocate with a strong work ethic and a zealous commitment to serving the Anderson community as current or past member of the South Carolina Bar Association, American Bar Association, National Bar Association, South Carolina Black Lawyers Association, South Carolina Women Lawyers Association and Anderson County Bar Association.”

Galloway is married to Johnny W. Williams and has two sons, one daughter, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandson. She and her husband love to travel, according to the city. “She promises to continue her dedicated work ethic in this position and she looks forward to working with the other Anderson City Judges.”

