Greenville County hit-and-run leaves cyclist with ‘major injuries’

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(AP Images)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is trying to track down the driver who fled the scene after hitting a bicyclist in Greenville County on Sunday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on North Nelson Drive near Southchase Boulevard. Troopers said the victim sustained “major injuries.”

Troopers don’t have a description of the vehicle involved, but said it may have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.

