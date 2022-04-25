Greenville man was high on cocktail of drugs in crash killing 4

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man pleaded guilty on Monday to driving under the influence in a deadly crash killing four senior citizens in 2020.

Richard Shane Plowden crossed the center lane on Highway 14 on Sep. 11, 2020, hitting a Saturn Vue head-on.

Two couples inside the Saturn were killed instantly: William and Marsha Norman, and Michael and Nancy Cook. The victims were all between ages 80 and 92 years old.

Tests showed Plowden was high on methamphetamine, Ambien, Oxycodone and Nordiazepam when the crash happened. His license was also suspended four years before the crash and had not been reinstated.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

