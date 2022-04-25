Here’s the Broadway lineup coming to Greenville 2022-2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Peace Center announced its 2022-2023 Broadway season lineup on Monday, which includes Tony and Grammy award-winning productions.

Here are the dates for the combined 12 weeks of Broadway shows coming to the Peace Center:

Dear Evan Hansen - October 11-16, 2022

Fiddler On the Roof - November 15-20, 2022

Come From Away - Jan. 24-29, 2023

Beetlejuice - Feb. 28-Mar. 5, 2023

CATS - April 4-9, 2023

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird - April 18-23, 2023

Jagged Little Pill - May 23-28, 2023

1776 - June 13-18, 2023

Six - July 18-23, 2022

Wicked - Aug. 2-20, 2023

