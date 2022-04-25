Man arrested after crashing stolen truck, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is in custody after he failed to stop for police and crashed a stolen truck, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies say they initially responded to Palmetto Grading to check on the business. Deputies say they discovered an unknown man had attempted to steal two company vehicles, then drove through the gate with a stolen truck.

They go on to say the vehicle was equipped with a GPS, and deputies could canvass the areas, but the pursuit ended after two traffic attempts when the vehicle was lost due to heavy traffic.

According to deputies, troopers took over and responded to a car crash that as reported near the intersection of Asheville Highway and Old Furnace Road in Spartanburg County that involved the stolen truck.

Deputies started the pursuit again when they saw the stolen truck on I-26 West before Highway 292, but it ended once they reached the North Carolina state line, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement agencies in North Carolina took it over through Tryon, NC where the vehicle crashed and the man was taken into custody.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

