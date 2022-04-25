Advertisement

SCDNR investigating drowning on Lake Murray

First responders were out searching Lake Murray for a missing boater Monday.
First responders were out searching Lake Murray for a missing boater Monday.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said they’re investigating a drowning on Lake Murray near Buffalo Creek.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the calls at around 11:30 a.m. The man’s body was found at around 2:54 p.m. First responders used wide scan sonar and SCDNR rescue divers were able to recover him.

Greg Lucas of SCDNR said, “A couple was visiting from Pennsylvania and were renting a home in the area for a month. The husband and wife went fishing this morning when the husband fell into the water.”

Investigators said the man was not wearing a life jacket.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said Monday rescuers were out on Lake Murray searching for a missing boater.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were deployed on Buffalo Creek near the Grant-Williams estate to search for the missing man. He was reported to have gone in to the water at around 11: 15 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Latest News

Megan and Briley Barnett
Police say speed was leading factor in crash killing 3 in Wellford
Shooting at home along Riley Road
Coroner releases name of man killed at Easley home
Kyleen Waltman
Family of Upstate woman mauled by dogs says ‘she is in good spirits’
Richard Plowden
Greenville man was high on cocktail of drugs in crash killing 4