Search underway in Abbeville for missing man with signs of dementia, deputies say

Franklin Perrin Scott
Franklin Perrin Scott(Abbeville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man with signs of dementia.

Franklin Perrin Scott is somewhere between 85 and 88, according to deputies. He was last seen around 7 a.m. in the area of Cedar Springs Road S.

We’re told he was last seen wearing a blueish-grey plaid jacket, light color pants, and slippers.

Anyone who sees Franklin Scott is asked to call 911 immediately.

