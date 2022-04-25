Search underway in Abbeville for missing man with signs of dementia, deputies say

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man with signs of dementia.

Franklin Perrin Scott is somewhere between 85 and 88, according to deputies. He was last seen around 7 a.m. in the area of Cedar Springs Road S.

We’re told he was last seen wearing a blueish-grey plaid jacket, light color pants, and slippers.

Anyone who sees Franklin Scott is asked to call 911 immediately.

