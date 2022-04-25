Start the week off strong by trying your luck at $421 million Powerball jackpot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Start your week off on the right foot by trying your luck in Powerball! Monday night’s jackpot draws for $421 million.

The Lottery said the jackpot has rolled 30 times without a winner, however, that could change tonight with a cash value of $252.1 million on the line.

Saturday’s drawing had nearly 24,000 winning tickets sold in South Carolina, according to the Lottery.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.

