Start the week off strong by trying your luck at $421 million Powerball jackpot
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Start your week off on the right foot by trying your luck in Powerball! Monday night’s jackpot draws for $421 million.
The Lottery said the jackpot has rolled 30 times without a winner, however, that could change tonight with a cash value of $252.1 million on the line.
Saturday’s drawing had nearly 24,000 winning tickets sold in South Carolina, according to the Lottery.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.
Watch Monday night’s drawing on FOX Carolina at 10:59 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.