T-Storms Return Tuesday, Cooler and Drier Rest of Week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Expect mostly clear and mild conditions for most of the overnight, with scattered clouds will begin to creep in later tonight, in advance of a cold front. Most of us will stay dry overnight, but a stray shower could develop in the mountains closer to daybreak. Lows will remain on the milder side in the mid 50s in the mountains to low 60s for the Upstate.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out with the arrival of the cold front on Tuesday. Activity will pick up in earnest around mid-morning in the mountains, and gradually build east across the Upstate into the first half of the afternoon. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible with the storms as they pass through, but severe weather is not expected. Keep an umbrella with you and keep an eye to the sky, but disruptions from the storms is expected to be kept to a minimum. Highs will range from the low 70s in the mountains, to low 80s upstate. Skies clear out Tuesday night as drier and cooler air filters in. Lows will be in the 40s.

Back to sunshine and pleasant conditions Wednesday under full sunshine , a few clouds are possible in the mountains. High temperatures will be noticeably cooler, with mid 70s for the Upstate, and upper 60s in the mountains.

For the rest of the week into the first half of the weekend we’ll see dry conditions, with some increase in clouds later in the week into the weekend. Showers and storms are back in the picture by Sunday. Highs will start in the 70s, then warm into the 80s this weekend, some cooler 70s are expected for the mountains.

