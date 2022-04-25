Yancey County deputies searching school for possible gun on campus

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office said they are conducting a search after rumors of a gun on Blue Ridge Elementary School’s campus.

Deputies said they received a call that there was someone at the school with a gun. A search had been conducted and nothing was found.

We’re told deputies remain on scene and a secondary search is underway at this time.

Cane River School Road is shut down at this time.

