Yancey County deputies searching school for possible gun on campus
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office said they are conducting a search after rumors of a gun on Blue Ridge Elementary School’s campus.
Deputies said they received a call that there was someone at the school with a gun. A search had been conducted and nothing was found.
We’re told deputies remain on scene and a secondary search is underway at this time.
Cane River School Road is shut down at this time.
