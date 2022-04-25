Advertisement

Yancey County deputies searching school for possible gun on campus

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office said they are conducting a search after rumors of a gun on Blue Ridge Elementary School’s campus.

Deputies said they received a call that there was someone at the school with a gun. A search had been conducted and nothing was found.

We’re told deputies remain on scene and a secondary search is underway at this time.

Cane River School Road is shut down at this time.

MORE NEWS: Start the week off strong by trying your luck at $421 million Powerball jackpot

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Franklin Perrin Scott
Search underway in Abbeville for missing man with signs of dementia, deputies say
Crews on scene looking for missing 8-year-old
Crews on scene looking for missing 8-year-old
Jennafer Newberry as Glinda and Lissa deGuzman as Elphaba in the National Tour of WICKED.
Here’s the Broadway lineup coming to Greenville 2022-2023
Wicked is coming to the Peace Center.
2022-2023 Peace Center Broadway show lineup