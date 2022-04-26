Anderson Co. Roads & Bridges completes road project, discusses budget for future projects

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Roads and Bridges Department completed their project that started last Summer.

Roads and Bridges Department Manager Matt Hogan says they improved 30, small subdivision roads that were in bad shape. And, as promised, they finished by November 2021. However, road improvements are always ongoing.

In order to continue work like this, Hogan is working on a budget.

“We have a lot of roads that are in bad shape and need a lot of work,” Hogan said.

Anderson County roads are our second, most-requested by our viewers through “Getting Answers,” after Greenville County.

“I get a lot of, ‘my road needs to be paved.’ And they don’t want to hear the funding excuse,” said Hogan, “And it’s not an excuse. It is what it is. And I have to explain to them how we’re funded. And we just don’t have that kind of money.”

Hogan says the department has a maintenance budget and money allocated from the state gas tax. Crews used that to improve roads in the Governors and Preswick subdivisions. The use software to help prioritize roads based on conditions and other factors.

Crews were out Tuesday putting the finishing touches on Pebble Brook Lane, in Belton. Reflectors were laid over fresh pavement.

Larry Jackson has lived in the area for around 18 years.

“The biggest problem was we had a lot of potholes. Edges on the side of the road were deteriorating,” Jackson said.

Jackson was happy to see crews doing work.

Hogan is still trying to figure out where the money will come from to keep projects like this going. Residents tell him they don’t want unbearably high taxes to make it happen. And he says a road fee is off the table, but he has other ideas.

“A penny sales tax that would only be for paving roads,” Hogan continues, “That one would give us the amount that we need to... because we have a lot of issues in Anderson County.”

That’s what the number of “Getting Answers” requests doesn’t surprise him.

Jackson says he wouldn’t mind a tax for better roads.

“There are a lot of roads that need repairing. And it’s good to see that the county’s doing a lot of work to try to repair those roads,” Jackson continues, “Just try to keep routine maintenance so we don’t have the potholes like we had before.”

Hogan says Anderson County has over 1,500 miles of roads. So, while crews can’t get to every road, you can use the ACSC Gov app to submit potholes requests straight to them.

