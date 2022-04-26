Celebrity lineup announced for 2022 BMW Pro-Am

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, officials announced the lineup of celebrities for the 2022 BMW Pro-Am. New and returning stars from sports and television will be coming to the Upstate in June.

Returning television actors for this year’s Pro-Am include Anthony Anderson, Brian Baumgartner and Andy Buckley. Larry the Cable Guy is also making a comeback.

Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts will be returning this year. For the first time, country music singer George Birge will be at the event.

Olympic gold medalist Matt Hamilton will be returning, along with professional boxer Canelo Alvarez and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith.

LPGA Hall of Famer Amy Alcott is making her first appearance at the Pro-Am this year.

Watch the full lineup announcement here:

Officials announce the lineup of celebrities coming to the Upstate for the 2022 BMW Pro-Am in June.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.