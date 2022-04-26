Advertisement

Celebrity lineup announced for 2022 BMW Pro-Am

Celebrity lineup at BMW Pro-Am
Celebrity lineup at BMW Pro-Am
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, officials announced the lineup of celebrities for the 2022 BMW Pro-Am. New and returning stars from sports and television will be coming to the Upstate in June.

Returning television actors for this year’s Pro-Am include Anthony Anderson, Brian Baumgartner and Andy Buckley. Larry the Cable Guy is also making a comeback.

Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts will be returning this year. For the first time, country music singer George Birge will be at the event.

Olympic gold medalist Matt Hamilton will be returning, along with professional boxer Canelo Alvarez and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith.

LPGA Hall of Famer Amy Alcott is making her first appearance at the Pro-Am this year.

Watch the full lineup announcement here:

Officials announce the lineup of celebrities coming to the Upstate for the 2022 BMW Pro-Am in June.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

What's new? 4/26
What's new? 4/26
Synchronous Firefly Viewing
Synchronous firefly viewing in Great Smoky Mountains coming in June
Hobart Erickson's 95th birthday
Hobart Erickson's 95th birthday
Mr. Hobart "Hobie" Erickson
Oldest active firefighter in South Carolina dies