Clemson announces first women’s gymnastics program coach

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Clemson named the head coach of its newly-formed women’s gymnastics program. Amy Smith, a national champion and head coach of gymnastics at Utah State, will join the Tigers.

Smith has more than 20 years of coaching collegiate gymnastics. Before her five seasons with the Aggies, she spent five seasons in North Carolina. She also previously worked at UCL, Missouri, Florida and Kentucky.

During her time as an assistant coach at Missouri, she led the team to their first-ever NCAA championship appearance.

“We’re fired up to have Amy Smith lead our women’s gymnastics program. She understands what it takes to win a national championship, and her experience within the ACC, SEC and PAC-12 really stand out,” said Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff. “Amy knows college gymnastics inside and out, and has demonstrated the ability to help student-athletes achieve both in and out of the gym. We are attempting to build this program the right way, and Amy and our administration share a vision for how great Clemson Gymnastics can be, and that she can help create a strong culture. We had an unbelievable level of interest in this position and program, and we can’t wait to see Littlejohn packed for our first event in 2024.”

